Graffiti outside victim's home could be key in homicide investigation

Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 1.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 1.More >>
Officials will hold a hurricane awareness event in Baton Rouge on the opening day of the 2017 hurricane season.More >>
Officials will hold a hurricane awareness event in Baton Rouge on the opening day of the 2017 hurricane season.More >>
Just over a month since the federal funds were made available to the state, Governor John Bel Edwards handed out checks to a few flood victims who have already qualified for recovery dollars.More >>
Just over a month since the federal funds were made available to the state, Governor John Bel Edwards handed out checks to a few flood victims who have already qualified for recovery dollars.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.More >>
A Louisiana legislator pulled his bill boosting the state's gas tax without putting it up for a vote on the House floor.More >>
A Louisiana legislator pulled his bill boosting the state's gas tax without putting it up for a vote on the House floor.More >>