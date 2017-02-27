Graffiti outside victim's home could be key in homicide investigation

A lack of support is the reason why a Louisiana legislator decided to pull his bill that would have increased the gas tax.More >>
A lack of support is the reason why a Louisiana legislator decided to pull his bill that would have increased the gas tax.More >>
Officials will hold a hurricane awareness event in Baton Rouge on the opening day of the 2017 hurricane season.More >>
Officials will hold a hurricane awareness event in Baton Rouge on the opening day of the 2017 hurricane season.More >>
The Jewel J. Newman Community Center (JJNCC) is seeking individuals interested in obtaining a GED (General Education Development) certificate.More >>
The Jewel J. Newman Community Center (JJNCC) is seeking individuals interested in obtaining a GED (General Education Development) certificate.More >>
Thursday, June 1, will mark the beginning of the 2017 hurricane season.More >>
Thursday, June 1, will mark the beginning of the 2017 hurricane season.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 31.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 31.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump's bloody, severed head.More >>
President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump's bloody, severed head.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.More >>
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.More >>
One man was killed in what Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies believe was an attempted armed robbery.More >>
One man was killed in what Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies believe was an attempted armed robbery.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.More >>
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.More >>