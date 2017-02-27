Graffiti outside victim's home could be key in homicide investigation

The brother of a local anti-crime activist was shot and killed early Monday morning and a message outside the victim’s home could be a key piece of information in the investigation.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were called Monday morning at roughly 6 a.m. to an apartment on Kolin Dr., which is located between Airline Hwy. and Coursey Blvd. The apartment was riddled with bullets and loved ones clung to each other in disbelief hours after the early morning shooting claimed the life of 32-year-old Dominic Asberry.

Neighbors say the shooting started around 2 a.m., and while they are not sure how many shots were fired, they say there is no mistaking the power of the weapon.

“Fools with guns, they just like shooting them sometimes,” Stephen Crocket said. "That was a huge gun. Whatever it was, maybe it was because of the area it was recording the echoes, but it was big."

The victim's brother, local anti-crime activist Arthur “Silky Slim” Reed, said the sudden loss is shocking, but the violence comes as no surprise.

"It’s very shocking to me, but not surprising because I know that it could be any family and that's the way that I look at this mission at all times. It could be me tomorrow sitting on the front row because of the type of world that we live in," Reed added.

Deputies are still trying to determine exactly what happened, but one part of the scene that will likely be a big piece of the investigation is graffiti outside the door that reads “drug dealer house.” District Attorney Hillar Moore said he cannot recall seeing anything quite like it.

"I’ve probably been around doing this for 42 years now and this one sticks out," Moore said.

He said the graffiti could just be random writing or a clue from the killer, indicating the crime is a case of street justice.

"That happens. It happens and it's been happening for hundreds of years where people don't resort to law enforcement and the justice system to take care of their issue. They take care of it themselves," Moore said.

Whether the case is random or personal, Asberry’s loved ones say it is a wake-up call and hopefully an incentive to stop the violence. "This can happen to anyone. It just happened to hit home for me today, but it will be someone else if we don't try to do something about what's taking place," Reed said.

Details remain limited and authorities have not yet identified a motive or suspect in the case.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

