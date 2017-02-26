Accused heroin dealer arrested after crashing vehicle into home, causing house to catch fire

Investigators have arrested a 30-year-old man after they say he crashed his car into a Donaldsonville home, which caused it to catch fire.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened on LA 308 near Christy Drive in Donaldsonville around 9:45 p.m.

According to investigators, Brandon Payton was attempting to outrun flee in his car after a deputy attempted to pull him over for a traffic stop. They say Payton eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the home.

The homeowner said he was lying in bed at the time. He says he's lucky to be alive.

Investigators said no one was injured.

Payton was arrested and charged with aggravated flight from an officer, stop signs and speeding, no headlights, aggravated damage to property. They say he had warrants out for his arrest related to possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

