Police investigate whether gunshot victim connected to reports of shots fired outside Mall of Louisiana

Several law enforcement agencies responded to reports of shots fired near the Mall of Louisiana. (Source: WAFB)

Police are investigating if reports of shots fired near the Mall of Louisiana are connected to a gunshot victim arriving at a hospital Saturday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said people reported hearing shots outside the mall around 9:15 p.m.

Sgt. Don Coppola with BRPD said an 18-year-old man later showed up at a hospital suffering from a gunshot injury that did not appear to be life-threatening.

No other details were released.

The investigation is ongoing.

