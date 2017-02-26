Ladies of Pearls parade rolls through Brusly

Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.More >>
Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.More >>
Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.More >>
Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.More >>
Louisiana lawmakers are working to change up how police and drivers interact with each other during traffic stops.More >>
Louisiana lawmakers are working to change up how police and drivers interact with each other during traffic stops.More >>
Police say they located the man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend after she left a party.More >>
Police say they located the man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend after she left a party.More >>
The prosecutor has a new partner whose life is dedicated to easing stress for victims of violent crimes.More >>
The prosecutor has a new partner whose life is dedicated to easing stress for victims of violent crimes.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.More >>
Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.More >>
The image of Griffin holding a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloodied head has drawn criticism.More >>
The image of Griffin holding a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloodied head has drawn criticism.More >>
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.More >>
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.More >>
One inmate is dead and two others are in custody after a stabbing at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.More >>
One inmate is dead and two others are in custody after a stabbing at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.More >>
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.More >>
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.More >>
The Coffee County Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a deer that had been killed was duct taped to a chair and a street sign.More >>
The Coffee County Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a deer that had been killed was duct taped to a chair and a street sign.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>