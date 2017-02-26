Ladies of Pearls parade rolls through Brusly - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ladies of Pearls parade rolls through Brusly

Ladies of Pearls Parade 2017 (Source: WAFB) Ladies of Pearls Parade 2017 (Source: WAFB)
BRUSLY, LA (WAFB) -

It was not your average parade Sunday afternoon in Brusly in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The Ladies of Pearls rolled through the streets with their own spin on Carnival.

The parade included horses, ATVs and lots of community fun.

