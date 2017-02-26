LSU sweeps Maryland with 9-5 win in Game 3

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - The LSU baseball team defeated Maryland, 9-5, to earn its first series sweep of the season Sunday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

With the win, LSU improved to 7-1 on the season.

Sophomore right-hander Caleb Gilbert entered in relief for the Tigers in the fifth inning and earned the win, his first of the season. He fired two innings and struck out a career-high six batters. Hunter Newman entered in the eighth inning and fired 1.1 innings, walked one and struck out one to work his first save of the season. Starting pitcher Eric Walker threw four innings and allowed three runs on seven hits, striking out six and walking two.

Maryland centerfielder Zach Jancarski hit a solo shot to left field to lead off the game for the Terrapins. With two outs and right fielder Marty Costes on second base, designated hitter Will Watson hit a home run into left-centerfield to give the Terps the 3-0 lead in the top of the first.

The Tigers cut the Maryland lead to one run in the bottom of the second. Right fielder Greg Deichmann led off the inning with a four-pitch walk. With one out, designated hitter Rankin Woley and third baseman Josh Smith drilled consecutive doubles as LSU trailed 3-2.

Click here for more