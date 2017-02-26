Zaxby's offers free 'dealz' to first 100 customers at grand opening of BR store

If you love chicken fingers and wings, then you'll love the newest restaurant in Baton Rouge set to open its doors Monday morning.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., Zaxby's will hold a grand opening for its new location on Millerville Greens Blvd. The Greens at Millerville is a 56-acre development that will front Interstate 12 and Millerville Road, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.

“The community of Baton Rouge is exactly the type of atmosphere that we look for when opening a new location,” said J.J. DeRoy, director of market development for the new Zax LLC location. “With each store, our focus is always on establishing long-term partnerships with local organizations, as well as bringing a quality dining option to the community.”

During the grand opening, the restaurant will be giving away a Deck of 52 Free Dealz, which is a free item at the restaurant for each week of the year. They will be given away to the first 100 guests.

The first Zaxby's was founded in the 1990s and the franchise now has 800 locations in 17 states. Its headquarters is located in Athens, Georgia.

