LSU gets past Vanderbilt 64-58 in final regular season game

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - The LSU women’s basketball team defeated Vanderbilt 64-58 in their final game of the regular season at the Maravich Center Sunday afternoon.

With the win, LSU improved to 19-10 overall; 8-8 SEC. Vanderbilt fell to 14-15 overall and 4-12 in league action. The Lady Tigers closed out the regular season with a 13-3 record at home, with two of those losses coming to nationally-ranked UCONN and South Carolina.

Seniors Jasmine Rhodes, Rina Hill and Alexis Hyder were honored prior to the game in a Senior Tribute presentation.

Raigyne Moncrief and Hyder led the Lady Tigers’ efforts with 17 points and seven rebounds apiece. Moncrief also finished with six steals, giving her 102 on the season for the LSU single-season record. She surpassed Danielle Ballard who tallied 100 steals in 2012-13. Chloe Jackson added 15 points of her own along with five rebounds and two steals.

