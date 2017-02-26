City cleans up Spanish Town parade mess

Downtown Baton Rouge looked like it usually does following the Spanish Town parade … messy.

While the parade is known for fun celebrations, it also has a reputation for trash and this year was no different. In fact, officials said it's worse than usual.

"My supervisor, the first year, told me, it's going to be okay," said Kyle Huffstickler, city maintenance supervisor. "You're going to be all right. We're going to get it."

Huffstickler said crews collected 28 tons of trash last year, but they expect to surpass that this year because of the great weather. He is working just his second Mardi Gras and he's still getting used to the size of the trash.

"It was a great turnout; the weather was perfect, so you know, I don't know the actual number of the crowd, but it appeared to be larger than last year and of course, this year, I think the waste is going to exceed what we had last year," Huffstickler added.

Twelve workers, several volunteers and two street sweepers went up and down the roadways Sunday. Huffstickler said most of the employees have done this cleanup for years, so he's got some veterans to help him out.

"It's a good long day. Again, we've got to get it done. So, whatever it takes to get it done, that's what we're going to do," he explained.

Crews work until all the trash is cleaned up. They said it's important to note that they cannot clean up any trash on private property, like company parking lots, so property owners will be responsible for that themselves.

