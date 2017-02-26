Child found alone in mall parking lot leads to arrest of 22-year-old man

A 22-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he brought a gun inside the mall after leaving a child alone in a vehicle for a short period of time.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the child was found alone in the vehicle on Saturday shortly before 6 p.m. The vehicle was located in the parking lot of the Mall of Louisiana on Bluebonnet Blvd.

The arresting deputy says Kollie Bono, 22, allegedly admitted to leaving the child in the vehicle, but claims he did so after he was confronted by another individual.

"[Bono] advised that while in the parking lot, he was approached by someone with whom he's been 'beefin with,'" states the report. "He advised the unidentified black male produced a firearm and told him, 'I keep a big [expletive] with me,' then left the area in his vehicle. [Bono] advised he then grabbed a firearm from his glove box and concealed it in his waistband."

Bono allegedly told the deputy he took the gun from the vehicle and walked back into the store to make sure the unidentified male had left the area.

Witnesses told the deputy that the child was alone in the vehicle for "several minutes." The report did not include the age of the child or Bono's relationship to the child.

Bono was arrested and charged with child desertion (misdemeanor) and illegal carrying of weapons (misdemeanor). He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.