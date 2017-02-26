6-year-old child dies after crash caused by alleged drunk driver

An alleged drunk driver is behind bars for causing a crash that killed a 6-year-old child, officials say.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened at roughly 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. The crash claimed the life of Samantha Keating of Paulina, La.

Investigators say Kenneth Lewis was speeding as he was driving on I-10 in Ascension Parish, which caused him to hit a vehicle in front of him. That caused both vehicles to go into the median and it hit several trees.

The child was properly restrained in the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital, where she later died. The child's parents, Natalie Keating and Anthony Keating were also transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Lewis is believed to have been drunk at the time of the crash. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Prison on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injury, DWI (first offence), reckless operation, possession of alcohol beverages in a motor vehicle, and obstruction of justice.

