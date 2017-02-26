Man arrested for alleged bar fight that left victim with punctured lung

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly punching a man so hard that he suffered from a punctured lung.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened after the Spanish Town Parade Saturday night at The City Bar located on Third Street.

The arresting officer claims that when he arrived, the suspect, Terrell Chapman, was fighting with bouncers outside the bar.

The bouncers told the officer that Chapman had been asked to leave earlier for allegedly fighting with someone inside. Witnesses claim Chapman punched the victim in the chest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a fractured rib and punctured lung.

Chapman was arrested and charged with second-degree battery, entry after being forbidden, and simple criminal damage to property. He is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

