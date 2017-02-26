BRFD: Fire caused by faulty heater destroys home, arsonist burns house set for demolition

Firefighters were called out to two different house fires at roughly the same time Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was first called out to a house fire on Chippewa Street near North Acadian Thruway just before 10 a.m. Mark Miles with BRFD said investigators determined it was caused by a faulty heater. He added the two people inside were not injured but the house is a total loss.

A short time later, crews were called out to Byron Avenue at McClelland Drive for a fire inside a vacant house. Miles said investigators found two spots where the arsonist tried to start the fire. He added the owner told the investigators the house was scheduled to be demolished.

The two locations are a little less than three miles away from each other.

Anyone with information about the arson on Byron Avenue is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

