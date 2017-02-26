LSP: Impairment suspected in crash on I-10 that killed 1, injured 8 others

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police arrested a driver in a two-vehicle crash on I-10 early Sunday morning that left a woman dead and eight others injured.

The woman who died was identified as Tranisha King, 34, of Del City, Oklahoma. Troopers arrested Kevin Dickens, 33, also of Del City, OK.

The crash happened on I-10 West just before the Grosse Tete exit around 7 a.m.

Senior Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP said the investigation so far shows Dickens was driving recklessly in a 2007 Lexus E35 and tried to pass a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer ahead of him, but instead, rear-ended the SUV.

Lee stated the impact sent both vehicles off the road. He added both vehicles flipped several times after going off the interstate.

According to investigators, King was a passenger in Dickens's car and suffered serious injuries in the crash. Authorities said she was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. They added Dickens was also injured and taken to the hospital. The extent of those injuries was not released.

The driver of the SUV that was rear-ended was identified as Victor Martinez, 32, of Grovetown, Georgia. Lee said Martinez and the six people in his SUV suffered injuries and taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not given, but investigators reported three of the passengers were children who were not properly restrained and got thrown out of the vehicle.

LSP reported it is believed Dickens was impaired at the time of the crash. Troopers arrested him and he will be booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring and reckless operation once he is released from the hospital. They did not mention whether Martinez will face charges.

Investigators said blood samples will be taken from both drivers for analysis.

I-10 West was shut down for a while and there was partial lane blockage until noon.

