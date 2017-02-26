LSP: Impairment suspected in crash on I-10 that killed 1, injured 8 others

Louisiana lawmakers are working to change up how police and drivers interact with each other during traffic stops.More >>
Police say they located the man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend after she left a party.More >>
The prosecutor has a new partner whose life is dedicated to easing stress for victims of violent crimes.More >>
People desperate for help after the August flood were given the opportunity to have their questions answered at a public meeting hosted by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. Among them was a Prairieville man who lost 17 houses in the flood.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, May 30.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
The image of Griffin holding a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloodied head has drawn criticism.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
A refugee from the Congo screamed for help early Monday morning in Houston. He was found naked and dead.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
A man with a gun prompted a lockdown at Orlando International Airport Tuesday night.More >>
