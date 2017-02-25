LSU falls to Georgia 82-80 on 2 late free throws

Information provided by LSU Sports

ATHENS, GA - J. J. Frazier made two free throws with less than two seconds to play Saturday night at Stegeman Coliseum to help push the Georgia Bulldogs past the LSU Tigers, 82-80.

The Bulldogs were given the two shots after a whistle for an LSU foul with 1.6 seconds to play sent Frazier to the foul line. He made both free throws to give the Bulldogs an 81-80 lead.

LSU attempted a long throw-in down court, but the pass was intercepted. Derek Ogbeide took the pass and appeared to begin walking up court as the clock ran out as no whistle was apparently heard by much of the crowd or picked up to stop the clock. Officials ruled there was a foul on LSU on the play and after video review put 1.2 seconds back up.

Ogbeide made the first, missed the second and Brandon Sampson’s three-quarter court heave hit the top of the backboard and fell away.

The finish saved the Bulldogs after losing a 17-point first-half advantage and a 13-point advantage three minutes into the second half.

LSU put on one of its scrappiest efforts of the SEC season and didn’t falter in the second half as had occurred on a few occasions.

The Tigers had finally broken through to tie the game at 69-69 on free throws by Antonio Blakeney and after Georgia built the margin back to six, 77-71, with 4:31 to play Wayde Sims hit a corner three to cut the lead in half.

