LSU shuts out Maryland 14-0 in Game 2, Poche' allows just 1 hit

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - LSU senior left-hander Jared Poche' tossed eight more innings of no-hit baseball before finally surrendering his first hit of the season in the ninth inning, and the Tigers’ offense was impressive as well, defeating Maryland 14-0.

The Tigers improved to 6-1 on the year.

Poche’ (2-0, 0.00 ERA), who decided to return for his senior season rather than sign with the San Diego Padres, completed 15 consecutive hitless innings to start the season before an infield single by Maryland centerfielder Zach Jancarski to lead off the ninth finally ended the streak. Poche’ finished the game allowing only one hit and two walks while recording six strikeouts.

He opened his senior season last weekend by tossing a seven-inning no-hitter against Army, which was just the sixth individual no-hitter in LSU baseball history.

Click here for more information