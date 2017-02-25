Women leaders honored in Baton Rouge for Black History Month

In the spirit of Black History Month, Baton Rouge honored black women who are leading communities in our area.

"It's just good for people of my age to know that we have leaders that can take us to the next stage and it's remarkable and that's why," said W.T. Winfield, general chairman of Network 17 Coalition.

The banquet honored black women mayors in the area, including Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, the newly elected mayor of Baton Rouge.

This was held at Star Hill Baptist Church.

Organizers said it is actually Broome's home church.

