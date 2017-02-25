Thousands flock to downtown Baton Rouge for Spanish Town parade

It was a smooth day of parading for the Krewe of Spanish Town, which rolled through downtown Baton Rouge at noon Saturday.

More than 100,000 people crowded the route for this year's edition.

For more than 30 years, the Spanish Town parade has been rolling through the city. Parade goers always leave the two-hour long street party with several strings of beads, good laughs and for one little girl, enough stuffed animals to fill a stroller.

On a mobile device? Click here for a photo gallery and other Mardi Gras events

It's a day for the young and young at heart. But more than anything, it is known as the parade that's unafraid to bring controversy to the forefront.

This year's parade theme was "Come Hell or High Water, Slippery When Wet." It featured floats poking fun at the August flood, FEMA's response and, of course, the presidential election.

"I like the atmosphere and the culture," one parade goer said. "It's the best parade in Baton Rouge."

And with about 150,000 people, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department, lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the risky memes and outlandish outfits, it's sure to be remembered as a hit for everyone in the Capital City.

It's a parade that undoubtedly brings all ages together in downtown Baton Rouge.

In fact, there was one young parade goer who said he only wanted to catch throws just so he could share with someone else.

"I hoped I would catch stuffed animals and stuff, just so I could give them to people," said Landon Blache, who was attending his first Spanish Town Parade.

Spanish Town is the last parade to roll in the city of Baton Rouge for Carnival Season.

