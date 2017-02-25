DOTD begins work on LA 68 in East Feliciana Parish to repair flood damage

As people head outside to enjoy the summer weather, many will wind up with an unplanned side trip to the Emergency Room.More >>
As people head outside to enjoy the summer weather, many will wind up with an unplanned side trip to the Emergency Room.More >>
One man is injured after a shooting that took place in Gardere Monday afternoon.More >>
One man is injured after a shooting that took place in Gardere Monday afternoon.More >>
Deputies have in custody a man, who they say, ran over his wife with his vehicle and left her unresponsive in a driveway.More >>
Deputies have in custody a man, who they say, ran over his wife with his vehicle and left her unresponsive in a driveway.More >>
A man was arrested after opening fire on deputies and fleeing into a wooded area of Kentwood Monday afternoon.More >>
A man was arrested after opening fire on deputies and fleeing into a wooded area of Kentwood Monday afternoon.More >>
Residents in Port Allen gathered Monday for a somber ceremony, pausing to honor the lives of those who paid the ultimate price for their country.More >>
Residents in Port Allen gathered Monday for a somber ceremony, pausing to honor the lives of those who paid the ultimate price for their country.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
The identities of the victims, as well as the conditions of those who survived, were not immediately available.More >>
The identities of the victims, as well as the conditions of those who survived, were not immediately available.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
A contagious infectious disease that might make you think you have an extreme stomach bug is what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser talks to Dr. Anatole Karpovs, who has been treating young patients with shigella.More >>
A contagious infectious disease that might make you think you have an extreme stomach bug is what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser talks to Dr. Anatole Karpovs, who has been treating young patients with shigella.More >>