DOTD begins work on LA 68 in East Feliciana Parish to repair flood damage

There are more signs of flood recovery across south Louisiana, as the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) begins work on a road that's been closed since September.

LA 68 in East Feliciana Parish was closed after the flood, following a culvert collapse.

The closure created a significant detour for folks living along the highway.

However, work to repair and reopen the road is now underway.

DOTD expects to wrap up work by April.

As for other roads closed by flood damage, officials said at least three bridges in south Louisiana remain closed due to flood damage.

