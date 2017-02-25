Deputies release surveillance image of man who broke into Baton - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Deputies release surveillance image of man who broke into Baton Rouge home

Posted by WAFB Staff
Oak Apple Avenue Burglary Suspect (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office) Oak Apple Avenue Burglary Suspect (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Detectives are looking for a man who forced his way into a Baton Rouge home.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it happened on Oak Apple Avenue on February 20.

According to deputies, the back door was open when they arrived and several items were missing from inside.

Investigators said the home surveillance system captured images of the suspect.

Anyone with information about his identity or the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

