LSU beats Maryland 6-1 in Game 1 of series

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - Junior right-hander Alex Lange struck out a season-high 12 batters in six innings pitched and Michael Papierski hit a three-run home run as LSU defeated Maryland, 6-1, Friday night in Game 1 of the series at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

With the win, the Tigers improved to 5-1 on the season, while Maryland fell to 1-3.

Lange improved to 2-0 on the year after allowing only one run on six hits and walking two. He finished with 12 strikeouts, just one shy of his career-high of 13, which he accomplished twice in 2015.

Left fielder Brennan Breaux led off the bottom of the third with a single up the middle, moved to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by second baseman Cole Freeman. Centerfielder Antoine Duplantis started a rally in the with a one-out RBI triple, which scored Breaux.

Shortstop Kramer Robertson drove in Duplantis from third in the next at-bat with a single up the middle. After advancing to second on a single by right fielder Greg Deichmann, Robertson and Deichmann worked a double steal to put runners in scoring position with one out. Robertson scored on a sacrifice fly by first baseman Jake Slaughter to give the Tigers the 3-0 lead.