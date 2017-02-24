Officials: Arson destroys vacant house on Tennessee Street

Baton Rouge firefighters were called out to a fire that destroyed a vacant house Friday night.

It happened on Tennessee Street near East Polk Street a little after 10 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it has officially been ruled arson.

Mark Miles with BRFD said the house was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene and it is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the arson is urged to call BRFD investigators at 225-354-1419.

