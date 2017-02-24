La. State Police commissioner resigns, criticizes Col. Mike Edmonson

A member of the Louisiana State Police Commission sent a letter of resignation to Gov. John Bel Edwards with complaints about the superintendent of Louisiana State Police just days before a US senator said the head of the agency needs to step down.

Lloyd Grafton claimed in the letter that Col. Mike Edmonson does whatever he chooses to do.

"He has no credibility when it comes to the truth, lavish spending, accepting of gifts, taking credit for awards others have earned, destroying evidence, and the list goes on and on," Grafton stated in the resignation letter.

Lee Zurik with WVUE-TV did an investigation that detailed a pricey conference trip that included a stay in Las Vegas for four troopers.

"He has demonstrated that he is intent on being the tallest hog at the trough," US Sen. John Kennedy said of Edmonson during an interview with Zurik. "And this is all taxpayer money."

According to the investigation, the trip cost taxpayers about $70,000.

RELATED: Zurik: Kennedy calls for State Police head's resignation

Below is the transcript of Grafton's resignation letter:

Feb. 22, 2017 Dear Governor Edwards: This letter is to serve as my resignation from the Louisiana State Police Commission. The commission cannot function as a Civil Service Board with the people you have allowed Col. Edmonson to place on the commission. Col. Edmonson does whatever he chooses to do. He has no credibility when it comes to the truth, lavish spending, accepting of gifts, taking credit for awards others have earned, destroying evidence, and the list goes on and on. Col Edmonson has brought shame and disgrace to the honest men and women of the State Police. They deserve better. I won’t be a part of or participate in a commission that has no integrity or purpose but to rubber stamp what corrupt leadership desires. May you continue to enjoy the "hayride" for three more years. Respectfully, Lloyd Grafton U.S. Special Agent (Retired) Associate Professor of Criminal Justice Ruston, Louisiana

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.