SEC gives LSU employees $100K in flood relief

LSU employees who were impacted by the August floods received a big surprise from the SEC this week.

The SEC delivered a check for $100,000 to LSU employees who suffered losses during the floods.

"On behalf of the LSU employees affected by the flood, I wish to thank Commissioner Sankey and the members of the Southeastern Conference their assistance," LSU President Dr. F. King Alexander said. "Though the flood is several months behind us, it remains very real to the thousands of Louisiana residents who remain in temporary housing with many months of recovery ahead."

Click here for more

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.