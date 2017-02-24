Grand jury indefinitely suspends case against 1 suspect in 2016 deadly Baker shooting

The case against one of three suspects arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Baker has been suspended indefinitely.

According to the 19th JDC, a grand jury pretermitted the case against MacArthur Johnson of Baton Rouge in the murder of Richard Phillips, 19, of Baker. Johnson was originally charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and obstruction of justice.

The Baker Police Department reported officers were called out to the shooting that happened in parking lot of a store on May 3, 2016. Police said Richard Phillips, 20, of Baker, was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital.

Police Chief Mike Knaps said Phillips was still responsive on the way to the hospital. However, he died less than 24 hours later.

Knaps confirmed the incident began as a dispute that started several weeks prior over a flyer for a birthday party.

Walter Williams Jr. of Baker was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.

Charmaine Wilson of Baker is charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

