Tigers host the Terps this weekend at The Box

LSU hosts the Maryland Terps Friday at 7 p.m. in game one of a three-game weekend series in Alex Box Stadium.

Maryland is 1-2 on the season, losing to Ball State (8-3) and Louisville (10-7) before beating Alabama State (9-7) at the Clearwater Tournament in Clearwater, FL.

The No. 2 Tigers are 4-1 on the season and are 3-0 all-time against Maryland.

Right fielder Marty Costes and first baseman Brandon Gum lead Maryland with a .500 batting average.

Second baseman Nick Dunn provides the power with a home run and three RBI in the Terps first three games.

Player to watch: Although he is only hitting .083 this season, Kevin Smith enters his junior season as a preseason All-American and can breakout of his hitting slump at any time. The shortstop is known best for his excellent defense and was named best defensive infielder in the Cape Cod League.

Pitching matchups and game times:

Game 1: Friday at 7 p.m.

LSU: Alex Lange (1-0, 0.00 ERA))

Maryland: Brian Shaffer (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

Game 2: Saturday at 2 p.m.

LSU: Jared Poche’ (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Maryland: Taylor Bloom (0-0, 9.00 ERA)

Game 3: Sunday at 11 a.m.

LSU: Eric Walker (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

UM: Tyler Blohm (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

