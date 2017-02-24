Gov. Edwards meets with acting FEMA administrator

Gov. John Bel Edwards hand delivered a letter to the acting FEMA administrator when he met with him Friday morning in Washington, DC.

Edwards asked Robert Fenton Jr. to continue to consider Louisiana’s request for public assistance grant funding for Ascension, Livingston, Jefferson, Orleans and St. James parishes after seven tornadoes ripped through the state on February 7.

The governor also reiterated his request for a 10 percent cost share in relation to the August floods to help the state close the gap of the estimated unmet need amount, which is about $2 billion.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.