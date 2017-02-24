Police: Motorcyclist dies after hitting car

Police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead early Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Marvin Hill, 47, of Jackson, Louisiana.

Investigators reported it happened on Plank Road at Choctaw Drive around 2:15 a.m.

Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with BRPD said early indications are Hill ran a red light on Choctaw and his motorcycle slammed into a 2006 Chrysler 300 that was making a left turn from Plank onto Choctaw.

He added Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the driver of the car was not at fault and was not ticketed.

