Man arrested after allegedly shooting another man in hands, face as he drove by

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after he allegedly shot another man in the face and hands as he drove by in a vehicle.

On January 16, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting complaint in the 4700 block of Charles St.

Officers located the male victim at another residence, where he was was suffering from gunshot wounds to his face and hands. The victim told police the shooting initiated on Charles St. before he was transported to the hospital to be treated for the injuries.

The victim said as he was passing by in his vehicle, Robert Spencer, 28, of Baton Rouge, began shooting at him while he was still inside it. According to officials, the vehicle was shot several times by projectile bullets which shattered the windows.

According to officials, Spencer was placed on probation for illegal possession of stolen things and theft of a firearm in 2007. However, his probation sentence for those charges was revoked in 2011.

The victim was able to positively identify Spencer from a six-person lineup. He was arrested and booked on Thursday on charges of attempted second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

