Man arrested after allegedly shooting another man in hands, face as he drove by

Information provided by LSUsports.net The No. 3 LSU baseball team defeated Arkansas, 4-2, to earn its 12th SEC Tournament title Sunday afternoon at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.More >>
Senior Sahvanna Jaquish had a 2-run double and a 2-run single to lead LSU Softball to a 6-4 win over Florida State in Sunday's Super Regional Championship game, sending the Tigers back to Oklahoma City and the Women's College World Series for the third year in a row.More >>
Former state senator Troy Brown's seat finally has a new face.More >>
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is urging Louisiana residents to do an "insurance checkup" ahead of next week's start of hurricane season.More >>
Baton Rouge Police detectives have issued an arrest warrant for DeMarcus Jackson, 31, of Baton Rouge. for 2nd Degree Murder and illegal use of a weapon.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued severe weather warnings and watches for several East Texas counties.More >>
