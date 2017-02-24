AMIkids Baton Rouge #BreakingBarriers partnership with at-risk youth, EBRSO

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is urging Louisiana residents to do an "insurance checkup" ahead of next week's start of hurricane season.More >>
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is urging Louisiana residents to do an "insurance checkup" ahead of next week's start of hurricane season.More >>
Baton Rouge Police detectives have issued an arrest warrant for DeMarcus Jackson, 31, of Baton Rouge. for 2nd Degree Murder and illegal use of a weapon.More >>
Baton Rouge Police detectives have issued an arrest warrant for DeMarcus Jackson, 31, of Baton Rouge. for 2nd Degree Murder and illegal use of a weapon.More >>
Voters headed to the poll Saturday to cast their ballots to fill an open seat in the state Senate.More >>
Voters headed to the poll Saturday to cast their ballots to fill an open seat in the state Senate.More >>
The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Region V hosted its Training Conference in Baton Rouge, LA, May 26 and 27 2017, at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel.More >>
The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Region V hosted its Training Conference in Baton Rouge, LA, May 26 and 27 2017, at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel.More >>
State lawmakers got an earful Saturday, as parents of children with disabilities and mental health workers laid out the potential impact of the state budget.More >>
State lawmakers got an earful Saturday, as parents of children with disabilities and mental health workers laid out the potential impact of the state budget.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sky diving accident involving an instructor and a trainee Sunday morning.More >>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sky diving accident involving an instructor and a trainee Sunday morning.More >>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningMore >>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningMore >>