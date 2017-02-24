AMIkids Baton Rouge #BreakingBarriers partnership with at-risk youth, EBRSO

It was a group effort over at St. Vincent De Paul Thursday morning. Deputies and at-risk youth with the group AMIkids were working hard side-by-side for the less fortunate.

They were creating "bags of hope" for the needy, which contained different food items. It was all part of #BreakingBarriers, a national bridge-building program working to improve police-community relations and especially increase trust with law enforcement.

Law Enforcement and troubled youth will work side-by-side giving back to their community in a setting that creates open communication and interaction toward foraging positive relationships. This event signals the beginning of an important national movement to increase trust with law enforcement and at-risk youth. AMIkids Baton Rouge will sustain its partnership with the Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office long-term developing additional bond-building activities that will strengthen relationships and have a lasting impact on the Baton Rouge community.

#BreakingBarriers included dozens of AMIkids programs and law enforcement agencies in nine states with similar events that break down the barriers that divide our communities. For more information, visit: AMIkids.org.