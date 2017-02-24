Mid City Studio hosts monthly Coffee on the Porch: Civil Rights & Black History Month

The organization Mid City Studio hosts monthly events called "Coffee on the Porch".

For the month of February, the event will be hosted at Bethel AME Church on Friday, February 24.

The purpose of the event is to connect people from Mid City Baton Rouge. Participants come to a specific location, usually on a front porch, share a cup of coffee and talk about any given topic.

The group believes porches serve as forums for building community. The topic for February is Celebrating Black History Month and Civil Rights in Baton Rouge.

The event is free and runs from 8-10 a.m. at Bethel AME Church, located at 1358 South Blvd. For more information about future Coffee on the Porch events, click HERE.

