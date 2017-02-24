Armed robbery victim says he was robbed while purchasing illegal drugs

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after, authorities say, he robbed someone at gunpoint while they were attempting to buy drugs from him.

On October 8, 2016, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were informed by a male victim that he was robbed at gunpoint while at a residence in the 1900 block of Mariner Dr.

The victim told deputies while attempting to purchase illegal drugs from Careena Brender, 22, of Baton Rouge, he was robbed of his valuables. He said she held a silver semi-automatic pistol to his back while stating, “I’m going to shoot you if you move!”

The victim stated he stood motionless while Brender moved the pistol from his back and placed it to the back of his head.

According to the victim’s statement to authorities, he gave her $80 and an iPhone 6 during the robbery, as well as a brown leather bi-fold wallet, which had $100 and other miscellaneous cards that were taken from the victim’s car.

According to officials, the victim showed investigating deputies Brenders Facebook page, which they were able to make a positive identification with a matching photograph found using Integrated Criminal Justice Information Systems.

Brender was charged with felony armed robbery and was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

