Mayor Broome to speak at Task Force meeting on flood recovery

On Friday, February 24, Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome is expected to speak at a task force meeting about how the state will spend flood recovery money.

The Restore Louisiana Task Force will meet at the capitol Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. The meeting is open to the public.

For more information and how to watch a live stream of the event, click here.

