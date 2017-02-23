Mayor Broome to speak at Task Force meeting on flood recovery - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Mayor Broome to speak at Task Force meeting on flood recovery

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

On Friday, February 24, Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome is expected to speak at a task force meeting about how the state will spend flood recovery money.

The Restore Louisiana Task Force will meet at the capitol Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. The meeting is open to the public.

For more information and how to watch a live stream of the event, click here.

