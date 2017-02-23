La. remembers one year anniversary of tornado that killed two people in Sugar Hill RV Park

Map of the 12 confirmed tornadoes in south Louisiana on Feb. 23, 2016.

One year later, south Louisiana is remembering the deadly tornadoes that ripped through several parishes, including St. James.

One of the more powerful tornadoes slammed the Sugar Hill RV Park in Convent. That's where two people died, and more than a dozen others were hurt.

Back then, the governor had to declare a state of emergency for at least seven parishes.

