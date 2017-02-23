Jambalaya fundraiser benefits ARC of East Ascension adult day program

A jambalaya lunch fundraiser was held on Wednesday in Ascension Parish to help raise money for the ARC of East Ascension.

The group, The ARC's Angels, helped coordinate the event to help renovate the day program's facilities, which helps adults with developmental delays and disabilities.

The Leadership Ascension Class of 2017 is also raising money to install exercise equipment and professional paintings for visual engagement, and to purchase tools for sensory stimulation and other therapeutic activities.

If you would like to donate equipment or funds, contact Sharon Morris at sharonm@eatel.net, or call 225-621-2005.

