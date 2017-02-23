Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg feasts on Baton Rouge BBQ

The founder of Facebook found himself in Baton Rouge on Thursday. Mark Zuckerberg and wife, Priscilla Chan, made a surprise lunch stop at Smokin' Aces BBQ on Government St. It was their first of several apparent stops in Louisiana.

Owner, Jeff Herman, said he got the call while he was working down the street at Tiger Deaux-nuts. “It was crazy. I got down here as fast as I could,” he said.

Herman made it in time to snap a picture with the billionaire. Zuckerberg also took pictures with local ballet dancer, Roxi Victorian, who happened to be eating there. Victorian told the Baton Rouge Business Report that Zuckerberg took several minutes to talk to her and took interest in her son’s love of computer programming.

Herman said the couple sampled ribs, brisket, chicken, and boudin balls.

Zuckerberg announced at the beginning of 2017 that he wanted to travel to every state to meet and talk with people. He posted on his Facebook page on Thursday that he plans to spend a couple days in Louisiana.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.



