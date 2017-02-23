New decision date set for key evidence hearing in alleged murder-for-hire case

Judge Louis Daniel heard arguments by the defense Thursday, February 23 in the alleged murder-for-hire plot case involving Hamid Ghassemi, who is accused of having his ex-wife, Taherah Ghassemi murdered.

The defense argued cell phone data should be suppressed because the search warrant applied to get the data violated Ghassemi's fourth amendment rights and reasonable expectation of privacy.

The prosecutor opposed the argument, saying the detective who got the warrant acted in good faith, though did admit the detective did need more training. After hearing arguments for more than an hour, the Judge Louis Daniel says he will make a decision of Friday, March 3.

Ghassemi's son, Hamed, was present at Thursday's hearing.

Hamid Ghassemi and three other men were arrested in May 2015 in connection with the murder of Ghassemi's ex-wife Taherah Ghassemi.

The lawyers for Hamid Ghassemi want cell phone evidence suppressed, claiming deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office got cell phones records without the proper search warrants. Those phone records linked Ghassemi and those he allegedly hired.

Ghassemi faces charges of solicitation for murder, principal to first-degree murder, principal to second-degree kidnapping and principal to arson for his part in Taherah's death.

Taherah was reported missing on April 11. Her vehicle was found on fire the next day.

Investigators found Taherah's body buried in a wooded area in St. Helena Parish on May 16, 2015. The coroner reported that she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

RELATED STORIES: Man accused of murder-for-hire plot against ex-wife

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.