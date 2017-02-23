Congressman Graves holds town hall meeting

Voters headed to the poll Saturday to cast their ballots to fill an open seat in the state Senate.More >>
The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Region V hosted its Training Conference in Baton Rouge, LA, May 26 and 27 2017, at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel.More >>
State lawmakers got an earful Saturday, as parents of children with disabilities and mental health workers laid out the potential impact of the state budget.More >>
A shakedown at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola Saturday morning resulted in the arrest of a prison employee.More >>
As Cpl. Kevin Phillips pulled up to investigate a suspected opioid overdose, paramedics were already at the Maryland home giving a man a life-saving dose of the overdose reversal drug Narcan.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
