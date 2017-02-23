Congressman Graves holds town hall meeting

Congressman Garret Graves met with residents in Central Thursday night.

This town hall was less heated than others in recent days. Graves first addressed concerns about flood recovery and the Comite Diversion project. He encouraged people still having problems with FEMA to call his office for help with appeals. He also spoke about replacing Obamacare and said his priority is to bring down the costs of healthcare.

“I hope that every single person in this room can agree that when a company comes in and buys a drug that's being sold for $2 a pill and turns around and sells it for two thousand, that person should be slapped,” said Graves.

