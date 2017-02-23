Gov. Edwards to meet with President Trump

This weekend, Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Washington, D.C. for the National Governor's Association (NGA) Winter Meeting. As part of the trip, Edwards will meet with President Donald Trump and other officials from the new administration to discuss flood and tornado relief, as well as other issues in the state.

Edwards is set to participate in his first meeting as a member of the Council of Governors. Edwards was appointed to the council back in September of 2016 by President Barack Obama. The council is a bipartisan group established to strengthen partnerships between the federal government and state governments. The council is made up of ten governors appointed by the president.

During his meeting with the president, Edwards plans to discuss Louisiana's unmet needs from the August 2016 flooding. So far, $1.6 billion has been secured for flood relief over two congressional appropriations. The state has also received federal approval of the first Action Plan for assistance. This plan for the second appropriation of funds is pending final federal approval with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Edwards plans to return to Louisiana Monday evening.

