Town hall meeting to be held in Livingston Parish to address flood questions

On Thursday, February 23, there will be a town hall meeting in Livingston Parish to answer residents' questions in relation to the August 2016 flooding.

Scott Innes of 103.3 FM will moderate the discussion, which will be held at the Suma Hall Community Center at 6:30 p.m. The panel will include experts and advocates assisting flood victims in rebuilding their lives and homes.

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks will be on hand, in addition to flood recovery experts Rajan Pandit of Pandit Law, Mark Harrell of the Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and Justin Hoffman of Cavalry Construction. Kayla Atkinson, Rebuild Livingston executive director, will be at the event as a guest speaker.

The panel will discuss issues such as contractor fraud, FEMA underpayments, flood insurance underpayments, and overall flood recovery efforts in the parish. There will be an open Q&A as well.

The event is free and open to the public.

