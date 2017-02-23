Tangipahoa officials arrest man after he barricaded himself in house with infant

On Tuesday, February 21 around 9 a.m., Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputies received a tip about the whereabouts of Dayjordan Spears, who was wanted on several warrants for charges of simple kidnapping and robbery.

Moments after receiving the tip, it was learned that Spears, 25, had barricaded himself in the back bedroom of a home on West David Dr. in Hammond.

Deputies responded immediately and secured the area, entering the home after making contact with the owner. Officials say knowing the severity of the situation and Spears' violent criminal past, backup was called for, including a K9. Upon entering the home, deputies saw a man run into the bedroom as a woman was walking out. Deputies then quickly approached the door, where they saw Spears. Deputies announced their presence with the K9 and after receiving no responses, announced their presence again.

Deputies were then told Spears had an infant child in the room with him. They say they could hear furniture being moved against the door in an attempt to keep deputies from gaining entry. Deputies again attempted to tell Spears to surrender. They say his only response was that he was "not going back to jail."

Officials were able to force entry into the bedroom, and as they did, they say they saw Spears run into the bathroom, leaving the infant on the edge of the bed. One of the deputies was able to safely remove the infant from the room and return it to its mother.

Two deputies covered the bathroom window from the exterior of the house while other deputies announced the presence of the K9 again and ordered Spears to open the door. Spears continued refusing to comply.

Deputies were then able to open the bathroom door just enough to deploy the K9, who was able to enter the bathroom and successfully assist in the arrest. Spears is charged with simple battery domestic, resisting arrest, cruelty to a juvenile, fugitive from other jurisdiction, and outstanding felony warrants.

