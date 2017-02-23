Arrest made in connection with fatal I-110 crash in January

An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal wreck that claimed the life of an EMT back in January.

Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Ramsey White, 44, on Thursday, February 23. White is facing the following charges:

Vehicular homicide

Negligent homicide

Negligent injuring

DWI (2nd offense)

Reckless operation

Driving on divided highways (wrong way)

Operating a vehicle with a suspended license

According to the incident report, White's blood was drawn at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital following the wreck. It was determined his BAC was .15 percent, which is over the legal limit of .08 percent.

A Good Samaritan was also injured in the early morning deadly crash on I-110 at Government St. on January 6. That person suffered multiple broken bones and life-altering injuries.

The family of Mike Munnings of Houston told KHOU-TV there that he was on his way from Texas to a job in Florida when he tried to help.

BRPD reported the crash involved a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer, a 2010 Ford Fusion, a 1992 Honda Accord, a 2016 Chevrolet Impala, and an 18-wheeler. Investigators say the first crash involved only the Mitsubishi and the Ford.

Officials say the Mitsubishi was traveling the wrong way, southbound, on northbound I-110 in the outside lane, causing a head-on collision. Josh Wheeler, 26, was killed in this wreck. Wheeler was a part-time EMT with Acadian Ambulance. According to a spokesman with Acadian, he was returning home from a job at the time of the wreck. He was taken to a hospital after the crash with critical injuries and died Monday, January 9.

Munnings pulled over and ran to the Ford to try to help after seeing the crash. Another Good Samaritan, Joseph Burnette, 44, also parked his car to assist. As Burnette was walking back to his vehicle, an 18-wheeler hit the parked cars. Burnette was crushed between two vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Munnings and another person at the scene were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the driver of the Mitsubishi was impaired. They did not provide the driver’s name.

The investigation is ongoing.

