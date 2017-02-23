CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for man accused of raping teen girl and prostituting her

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspected child predator.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers said Marcus Jacobs, also known as "Noody," 33, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He is 6’2” tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

According to BRPD, Jacobs raped a teen girl in October 2015 and forced her into prostitution.

He is facing charges of sexual battery, trafficking of juvenile for sexual purposes and second-degree rape.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.