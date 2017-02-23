Crab au Gratin from Shucks! - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Crab au Gratin from Shucks!

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 stick of butter
3/4 lb diced yellow onion
1/2 cup flour
2 cups milk
3 pints heavy cream
2 T granulated onion
1 tsp granulated garlic
1 tsp Shucks! Seasoning Mix
1 tsp cayenne pepper
1 lb sliced American cheese
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
1 T Romano cheese
2 pounds crabmeat

Method:

Sweat onions on medium-low heat in butter until translucent. Add flour to form a roux, stirring constantly. Cook for 5 minutes. Add milk, cream and seasonings, bring to a simmer. Add cheeses while whisking continuously. Reserve 6 oz of crab, adding the rest to the cheese sauce, and heat through. Separate mixture into 6 portions, top each with 1 oz of the reserved crab.

