Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 stick of butter

3/4 lb diced yellow onion

1/2 cup flour

2 cups milk

3 pints heavy cream

2 T granulated onion

1 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp Shucks! Seasoning Mix

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 lb sliced American cheese

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

1 T Romano cheese

2 pounds crabmeat



Method:

Sweat onions on medium-low heat in butter until translucent. Add flour to form a roux, stirring constantly. Cook for 5 minutes. Add milk, cream and seasonings, bring to a simmer. Add cheeses while whisking continuously. Reserve 6 oz of crab, adding the rest to the cheese sauce, and heat through. Separate mixture into 6 portions, top each with 1 oz of the reserved crab.