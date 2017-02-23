LSUPD investigating alleged sexual battery by EMS employee

Police at LSU are currently investigating an alleged sexual assault report on campus, where a female victim says an EMS worker assaulted her while treating her.

On the night of Feb. 14, an officer with the LSU Police Department responded to a sexual assault complaint and was dispatched to the Public Safety Building on LSU’s campus.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the victim who said she had been the victim of sexual battery by an EMS worker while she was being treated for an illness, according to the police report. The paramedic arrived to treat the woman just after midnight on February 13, the report says.

According to EMS, the employee, who they have not identified, has been placed on leave until further information is gathered about the incident. The employee has not been charged with any crimes at this time.

Officials with LSUPD say the matter is still under investigation. If anyone has any information on this incident, report it by leaving an anonymous tip on the department’s website here or calling 225-578-3231.

