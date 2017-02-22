16-year-old shot in hand in Plaquemine

A 16-year-old was shot in the hand Wednesday night in Plaquemine.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on James St. around 9:15 p.m. They say there is no suspect at this time.

The juvenile sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of this shooting.

#BREAKING: 16-year-old shot on James St. in Plaquemine. What we know ahead on @WAFB 9News at 10 pic.twitter.com/UZGIo620w9 — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) February 23, 2017

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it with more information as it becomes available.

