16-year-old shot in hand in Plaquemine

16-year-old shot in hand in Plaquemine

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Shooting scene on James St. in Plaquemine (Source: WAFB) Shooting scene on James St. in Plaquemine (Source: WAFB)
PLAQUEMINE, LA (WAFB) -

A 16-year-old was shot in the hand Wednesday night in Plaquemine.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on James St. around 9:15 p.m. They say there is no suspect at this time.

The juvenile sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of this shooting.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it with more information as it becomes available.

